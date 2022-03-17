What does it mean to help the Ukrainian people?

Image: Just Click’s With A Camera on Flickr

Showing support to Ukraine in their hour of need is something that we all should hope to achieve, even if there is not much we can do for them at the moment other than donate to foundations helping Ukrainian refugees and those still left in the country fighting. Donating supplies such as clothes, hygiene products, blankets, high nutrition food, first aid equipment and whatever funds you can spare should be given to the appropriate organisations; there may even be some collecting sites in your town providing for refugees entering Ireland.

One thing that I believe will not help Ukrainians in their time of crisis is pouring Russian Vodka down the drain, as may bars across the globe have chosen to do so. There is no point, either you have already bought the vodka and choose to pour it out, or you have gone to the supermarket with the intention to buy this Russian vodka and let the kitchen sink go bottoms up.

So, can someone tell me where there is any sense in that?

Why buy a product that will profit Russian businesses, a company that will have to pay taxes to Putin’s invading crazed government? If you have bought your Russian vodka before the Ukrainian crisis, what is the idea behind pouring it out? It’s not going to benefit anyone, you may as well enjoy it, add some cranberry juice and you’ll be set for your drinks, just don’t re-buy.

Let’s also talk about the banning of Russian Sports teams from competitions, I don’t believe that it’s fair to the hard-working athletes who have worked their entire lives to have it snatched away all because of a war that they couldn’t and didn’t agree to. They are not in control of their government: it is not the Russian people’s fault. Their citizens and the actions of Putin’s Government, in my eyes, should and must be separated; and of course, Russian athletes are to be included in that. The Russian athletes who have recently been dropped from the Beijing Paralympics have been unfairly discriminated against solely off the actions of their nation, it is not under their control.

However, sporting events to be held in Russia should be cancelled or postponed in search of a new location, these events will only bring in a cash revenue to Russia that they shouldn’t get, as it will only fuel the government fund.

One last thing, the lighting up of buildings in Ukraine’s beautiful blue and yellow colours. In all honesty, this is unfortunately not going to help anyone, it doesn’t actually do anything other than show some Ukrainian people that those surrounding them sympathise and support them in this terrible time. A time in which the world has seen so many be slaughtered for no reason other than the utter cruelty and insanity that is Vladmir Putin. The glowing blue and yellow lights that are cast across buildings such as in our own NUI Galway, while intended to be a stunning support of Ukraine, is in no way helpful to those who truly need help escaping intruding troops or those fighting for their country.