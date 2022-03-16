Student Independent News

Translation of German Rap Lyrics:

Käptn Peng & DieTentakel von Delphi – “MC HomoSapiensSapiens“

It´s not easy to understand me

Learned to walk but I came from the sea

I started hearing, seeing, and finally grasped

How to draw and write and count what lasts

Walked on the moon and built flying machines

Swallowed whole forests and cloned a sheep

´Cause this brain I possess is able to process

Vast amounts of data in the middle of this mess

But still the ape I am wants to engrave its name

In 6000 languages into the face of this land

I was created as the boss

Split atoms and beheaded god

I am the top of the food chain, the genius is me

I win every battle, mother earth is a whack MC

I am the final mutant, thinking´s outdated

While my semi-conductors are celebrated

I am a genius, but blind

A million years old, but still a child

I am the crown of creation

But slowly working on my own deletion

I invented quiz shows, the genocide of the Maya

Created Teleshopping and the Greek Drama

Cinnamon rolls, vaccines and euthanasia

Napalm, Tamagotchi, my fantasy has no borders

I discovered the bosom, the atom, the genome

I created religion, electricity, the pogrom

Evolution´s intelligence is manifested in me

Even the greatest animal bends its knee

I took a bite from the apple of knowledge

And then shat skyscrapers into the desert

Which I created from the blood of my own kind

I love every religion that is based on sacrifice

I am the first beast to wonder what it is

Questioning my purpose, my future, my use

I am the most curious ape of all time

That´s the most humble description of my genius

Our judges feedback:

‘We believe this entrant did very well to spot instances where a direct translation wouldn’t work. They managed to circumvent these challenges effectively without losing the original meaning, at times employing some especially creative solutions. They were not afraid to reorganise the text slightly in order to preserve the rhyme scheme, such as swapping the order of words. We were also pleased to see the frequent use of idiomatic language, which made the translation read very naturally.’

