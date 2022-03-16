Translation of German Rap Lyrics:

It´s not easy to understand me

Learned to walk but I came from the sea

I started hearing, seeing, and finally grasped

How to draw and write and count what lasts

Walked on the moon and built flying machines

Swallowed whole forests and cloned a sheep

´Cause this brain I possess is able to process

Vast amounts of data in the middle of this mess

But still the ape I am wants to engrave its name

In 6000 languages into the face of this land

I was created as the boss

Split atoms and beheaded god

I am the top of the food chain, the genius is me

I win every battle, mother earth is a whack MC

I am the final mutant, thinking´s outdated

While my semi-conductors are celebrated