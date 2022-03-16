Translation of German Rap Lyrics:

Käptn Peng & DieTentakel von Delphi – “MC HomoSapiensSapiens“
It´s not easy to understand me
Learned to walk but I came from the sea
I started hearing, seeing, and finally grasped
How to draw and write and count what lasts
Walked on the moon and built flying machines
Swallowed whole forests and cloned a sheep
´Cause this brain I possess is able to process
Vast amounts of data in the middle of this mess
But still the ape I am wants to engrave its name
In 6000 languages into the face of this land
I was created as the boss
Split atoms and beheaded god
I am the top of the food chain, the genius is me
I win every battle, mother earth is a whack MC
I am the final mutant, thinking´s outdated
While my semi-conductors are celebrated
I am a genius, but blind
A million years old, but still a child
I am the crown of creation
But slowly working on my own deletion
I invented quiz shows, the genocide of the Maya
Created Teleshopping and the Greek Drama
Cinnamon rolls, vaccines and euthanasia
Napalm, Tamagotchi, my fantasy has no borders
I discovered the bosom, the atom, the genome
I created religion, electricity, the pogrom
Evolution´s intelligence is manifested in me
Even the greatest animal bends its knee
I took a bite from the apple of knowledge
And then shat skyscrapers into the desert
Which I created from the blood of my own kind
I love every religion that is based on sacrifice
I am the first beast to wonder what it is
Questioning my purpose, my future, my use
I am the most curious ape of all time
That´s the most humble description of my genius
