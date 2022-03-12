NUI Galway secures Government funding for ENLIGHT University Alliance

NUI Galway has welcomed the news that they’ve secured Government support for their participation in the ENLIGHT University Alliance, which will increase opportunities for students and staff to work and study abroad.

The funding of almost €445,000 from the Higher Education Authority (HEA) will progress the new European teaching, learning and research initiative over the next two years.

ENLIGHT aims to collaboratively transform higher education, addressing societal challenges and promoting equitable quality of life, sustainability and external engagement with the communities of the partner universities.

NUI Galway joins other universities such as the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, Germany’s University of Gottingen, Spain’s University of the Basque County and the University of Bordeaux in France in the ENLIGHT network.

This will allow for students and researchers within the alliance to come together and address challenges around the topic.

NUI Galway’s Vice President International Professor Becky Whay has said that the ENLIGHT alliance highlights “NUI Galway’s commitment to openness and diversity in our University, creating opportunities for students and staff, as well as for our renowned western region.”

“Our partnership in a European University Network puts us at the forefront of designing models for cross European collaboration, education, research and growth.

“This funding support from the HEA is critical to our ability to optimise the advantages that membership of this alliance opens up for us – for our students who wish to travel and learn throughout Europe and for our staff who wish to partner with fellow academics and professional services,” added Professor Whay.

The Government funding will also strengthen NUI Galway’s participation in ENLIGHT and support student exchanges and staff collaboration and engagement.

President of NUI Galway and chair of the ENLIGHT Alliance, Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh says he’s delighted with the Government’s support to strengthen NUI Galway’s participation.

“Together, we are regional drivers of development, working closely to tackle societal challenges and see international ambition as a means of maximising regional impact. At NUI Galway, we serve our region best – and respect it – by being open to the highest standards of excellence and cooperation.

“Securing Government support for ENLIGHT will afford us and our students and staff the opportunity to learn collectively, to excel and to address shared challenges consistent with our values as a university community,” Professor Ó hÓgartaigh concluded.

NUI Galway has also announced a new partnership with Uppsala University in Sweden under the network for an event in May which has a theme of “Sustainable Urban Development.”

The event aims to enable students, researchers and local stakeholders to address challenges in the area of urban development for the future.