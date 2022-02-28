Vice President – Welfare and Equality Officer: Katie Blain

What made you apply for this SU role?

I’ve been involved with the SU since first year is a class representative role but I have been wanting to run for the role of VP for Welfare and Equality since way back in sixth year of secondary school. The final push that got me to officially run was just seeing and hearing what students were feeling with rent crises, their accommodations, exam stress, the recent uptake in spikings and gender based violence along so much more, I wanted to put myself forward as someone who could listen to these problems and work my hardest to fix them.

Talk us through your manifesto and the main thing you’ll work on implementing if elected.

A rental deposit scheme for students is something I’m incredibly eager to set up just so students’ renters have a bit more power. Drug harm reduction training and testing kits year-round is also something I think would be incredibly beneficial for students. Improving ccessibility to online classes and mental health services on campus is another thing I would love to take on should I be elected. Workshops centred around academic burnout and anxiety is something that is incredibly needed. Improving the colleges sexual harassment policy is also a campaign goal that I am so passionate about because in the current climate this policy is incredibly inadequate. Another few goals I have is a student Food bank for those students who need it, a specified neurodivergent space on campus, preferred pronouns and names upon registration and gender inclusive language workshops for both students and staff. I also think that students should have full and complete knowledge of the services on this campus. Places such as The Hub are barely known about, yet they are so beneficial for students and the entite campus deserves to be informed about them.

What do you think the greatest obstacle will be in your term if you were to be elected?

I think the greatest obstacle in my term will be the lobbying for better student accommodation in both on campus accommodation and in the private sector as well as lobbying for better financial supports for all students. I come from a background of being part of SpunOut.ie and Comhairle na nÓg so I’ve dealt with politicians before and sometimes it can feel like you’re shouting into the void, but I believe myself to be a strong and steadfast person and I never back down when I’m helping my fellow people.

What is something that you hope to carry on from the previous officer if you were to be elected?

Active Consent training and awareness is something I have always loved to see around campus especially Consent week that happened earlier in the month. I think a lot of people don’t realise how important consent is and how often something harmful can happen without an understanding of its importance. I intend to continue working with Active Consent and running consent training should I be elected.

Finally, why do you think people should vote for you on March 3rd?

I am of the firm belief that not only would my manifesto goals be greatly beneficial to students lives on this campus, but they are also incredibly achievable. Since coming onto this campus I have worked extremely hard to improve the lives of the students I represent, and this role would only allow me to work just as hard. I am coming into this role with my own perspective, woth my own personal ideas but in this role, should I be elected I would want to work with everyone on this campus to make it a more equal, accessible and positive place.