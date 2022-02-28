Vice President – Education Officer: Shalom McGillen

What made you want to apply for this role?

An aspiration for change, really. I love the saying “Be the change you want to see in the world.” I’ve been a class rep for two years now. There’s just been so many instances where students got the short straw, and I just found myself wanting to make that change. I think that this role is the best way to make that change that I’m so eager to be.

Talk us through your manifesto and the main thing you’ll work on implementing if elected.

The first one would be to scrap or reduce the repeat exam fees. €295 regardless of how many exams you’re doing is not okay at all. I’ve never believed in it, I have repeated exams and have had to pay it, so I understand the frustration.

I would also strive heavily for lobbying for people on placements, making sure student nurses don’t feel forgotten and constantly reminding them that they have rights.

Another thing I don’t agree with at all is the extenuating circumstances policy. I think that it’s very flawed and that it needs to be changed altogether or scrapped. There are things on it where you don’t qualify for an extension if you’re under stress for exams if you have more than one exam in day or if you work a job outside college.

Another thing I’m striving for is disability awareness with lecturers. There needs to be a complete overhaul because if a student breaks the rules, there’s a disciplinary process. If a lecturer breaks a LENS report there’s no process for that, there’s no recommendations. Even small things like accommodations for people in lectures, there’s people who may not be aware they have a disability and not even realise. I don’t think they should have to fight to be listened to.

I would strive for the reading room to be open 24 hours, and to implement there’s no more than one exam a day. I think that’s one that I will focus on a lot very heavily as there’s some students who could have three exams in a day and nobody should be expected to do that.

I would also strive for a LGBTQIA+ week outside of Pride, as education on the community is essential in college to make people feel included and a reading week across all disciplines, for everybody especially for students in science and medicine.

A reading week mid semester around Week 5 or 6 would be vital for students because a reading week at the end of the semester is all well and good, but you need one in the middle of the semester so that you have that break in the middle of the semester and not just right at the end.

What do you think the greatest obstacle will be in your term if you were to be elected?

My biggest obstacle which I would turn into my greatest motivation and that’s timing. There’s only so many days, so many hours within a semester to make these changes that I want to implement. But I want to take that “problem”, flip it on its head and make me more driven to achieve these things.

What is something you hope to carry on from the previous officer if elected?

Absolutely her drive and commitment. This year, I found the SU such a great resource for getting people to get up and stand up and making friends. Them being so on the ground, friendly and hands-on is what made me want to go for this role, less nervous to run and made me knew this is what I wanted to do because they made being a SU officer look so great, and I would carry on their on-the-ground presence. I want to be in front of students, for the students, all the time.

Finally, why do you think people should vote for you on March 3rd?

I believe that people should vote me because I’m very much willing to go the extra mile, I’m very passionate about representation and student’s voices being loud and clear. I’ve spent two years listening to students and learning what needs to be done. Now I’m here and I’m ready to make changes that need to happen. I’m not backing down from anything, and I’m ready to make profound changes for everybody.