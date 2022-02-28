SU President: Sai Gujulla

What made you apply for this SU role?

Over these past 3 years of being a student at NUIG I have seen the same issues come up from time to time with no solution in sight. Having gained experience by being a class representative for two years and by being the Convenor of Science & Engineering this year I believe I can bring a solution to some of the long-term issues we are facing in our university. The constant repetition of these issues is what made me run for SU President this year.

Talk us through your manifesto and the main thing you’ll work on implementing if elected.

I hope to introduce a Help with Housing portal for all issues in relation to accommodation. This portal will contain the necessary information such as tenancy rights, how to avoid scams and 1 to 1 online interaction with experienced student tenants. It will also ensure the houses listed on NUI Galway studentpad are affordable with basic amenities.

I would also like to introduce the Free Taxi Scheme where under this scheme students will be able to get home safely at night and the cost of the taxi will be covered by the SU and the student will be able to pay the SU back at a later date.

I would also like to provide Free drink spike test kits and personal safety alarms to every student in NUI Galway.

I would also like to introduce sleeping pods in the library to provide a relaxation space for students during the day.

I would also like to introduce a Reading Week for all students in Semester 1 & 2.

I would also like to increase SU representation for smaller courses and satellite campuses.

I would also like to introduce Exam Improvements such as an optional exam in January and June which would be made available to all students regardless of their result giving them an opportunity to retake their exam if they are unhappy with their grade.

What do you think the greatest obstacle will be in your term if you were to be elected?

Personally, I think the greatest obstacle will be the lack of time in trying to reduce or remove repeat fees for examinations taking place in August. This issue has been an ongoing issue for several years and despite the obstacles that I may face if elected my main objective would be to ensure that this issue has been solved. No matter what I face during the process I will be committed to ensuring that repeat fees would become a thing of the past.

What is something you hope to carry on from the previous officer if elected?

Personally, I admire the work of the previous officer in terms of their Welfare Schemes, Gaeilge, Consent and Equality. If elected I would like to continue their work in these areas and implement new schemes to further improve it.

Finally, why do you think people should vote for you?

I believe, I have the necessary experience to bring a solution to some of the long-term issues we are facing in our university. If elected I will ensure that solutions are being implemented and not just complaints being raised. If by being a Convenor I can bring a solution to lab essentials, overlapping assignments and initiate a food sustainability scheme in Semester 2 imagine what I can do if I’m the President of NUI Galway Student’s Union.

This campaign isn’t about me, this is our campaign. This is our chance to bring a solution to some of the long-term issues we are facing in our university. I would like to request all of you to please vote for me on March 3rd and I promise you I won’t let you down. Once given a promise I haven’t broken it before and I wont do it now.