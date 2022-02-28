Student Speak

Niamh Connor – Final Year Music Student

I’m really interested to see what issues the candidates will raise during the hustings and hear what they plan to do post-election. The hustings will definitely sway my opinion on who I vote for on March 3rd , ​as of now I am a neutral voter.

Tiernan Harris – Final Year Global Commerce Student

As we exit covid restrictions and enter new beginnings, I’m excited to see the fresh ideas that candidates can generate to make the most of the new beginnings. I’m looking forward to see what each candidate intends to implement with regards to hybrid learning, on campus and at home given the hybrid working model looks set to stay post pandemic. I would like to see the new SU engaging more closely with the university to ensure the university is making the most of unused spaces and offices of staff who are working from home to create addirional study spaces on campus and look at potentially introducing a cinema/Ryanair booking style system to allow students to book study spaces and group study rooms efficiently and effectively.

Jack Madden – Third Year Journalism and French Student

In a city known for its character, its people, and it’s spirit, the SU play a huge role in transferring the charisma of Galway into the people’s perception of NUI Galway. We, the youth, can create history and at the same time dictate the future of a city we call home. We are the dentists, the doctors, the drinkers of Foster’s, and the SU are our megaphone. This is change for no one else. This is change for you. “Níl aon tóin thinn mar do tóin thinn féin.”

Caoimhe McCauley – First Year Arts (English, Politics and Global Media)

As a student it is great to have a democratic structure that gives true representation to us in college. Voting gives us a direct say in how our Union is run. Every voice is valued and each vote counts

Katie Barragry – Final Year Journalism Student

I’m really looking forward to this year’s election as I am excited to see what a new group of candidates are hoping to bring to the table. Every year, election time is such an exciting time on campus for students and candidates alike as we look forward to future appointments. I am interested to learn about proposed ideas and goals and how candidates intend to implement new strategies and ideas on campus for the good of the university community..

Christopher Callinan – Final Year Music Student

I am passionate about the needs of students, so I am looking forward to seeing each candidate’s manifesto. I have followed some of the elections in other years, but this year I want to learn as much as I can about each candidate before I vote so that I make the best use of my vote.

Caitlin Ní Mhurchú – Fourth Year Cumarsáid and French Student

Ceapaim go bhfuil sé tábhachtach vóta a chaitheamh mar mhac léinn mar is bealach é do thuairim a chur chun tosaigh agus tú féin a chur in iúl. Ceapaim go bhfuil sé tábhachtach do ghuth a úsáid chun chabhrú le todhchaí an ollscoil a chruthú. Tá freagracht orainn ar fad é seo a dhéanamh. Ba bhreá liom SU a bhfuil chun léirsiú arís in aghaidh costas ard ar oideachas ag an tríú léibhéal.

Femsoc (NUI Galway Feminist Society)

We need to see continued and consistent pressure on university management to reform the student sexual harassment policy and bring it in line with the principles of trauma-informed care. We need the issue of men’s violence against women to be made an absolute priority and to funnel resources into supporting survivors and into preventative measures. This year’s SU did great work in this area and we need people who are prepared to carry on this fight.