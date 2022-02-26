Life in Limbo Student Diary

These last two weeks have been amazing. It’s surprising to see how a weekend trip can change your outlook and recharge your batteries. I have recently started my new job at Slack which have been bought by Salesforce. I had an intensive Bootcamp week which was a lot of fun and some team in-person events that helped me get to know my co-workers and the company atmosphere. It’s so bizarre to think I am a 20-year-old student working for one of the biggest tech companies. I never thought I would be able to achieve so much and it makes me incredibly proud after the hardships I had to go through to get to where I am today.

A few weekends ago I went on a trip to Milan thanks to the Ryanair sales two-for-one. My partner and I had both never visited Milan before and it was exciting to travel Europe again. Milan was such a great cultural experience. We took the sightseeing bus and just spun around and took in the history. The food was, of course, great, but the coffee was disappointing (I’m so sorry my Italian readers). To be fair I love bowls of coffee, not cups. I take the legal amount of coffee and multiple it by four with each serving so maybe it’s simply illegal to abuse coffee like that in Italy.

Also you will not believe it! Now, I am a sustainable queen but I really needed a warm long coat and I was out with a friend doing a bit of shopping. I popped into Zara and found the perfect coat! It was on sale too so it was originally 98.99 euro reduce to 17.99. Hate me, or love me but you have to admit, that’s a win.

As you probably have heard, Ukraine is currently declared as a country of high caution due to the tensions with Russia. As a Ukrainian, I am terrified of what will happen to my family and have planned a trip back home in March, so in an issue or two, I will be able to share with you what it is like for Ukrainian citizens during this time.

I hate to change the subject so quickly but please understand it’s not a topic I want to think about for too long. So if you’re looking for something to watch and district yourself please watch the Twitter Swindler! It is shocking, I watched it on my way to Milan and it literally cured my motion sickness.