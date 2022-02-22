University launches new entrepreneurial scholarship

(Left to right), Professor Jonathan Levie, Personal Professor of Entrepreneurship and Regional Development, NUI Galway; Dr Séamus McDermott, Liffey Trust; Professor Michelle Millar, Dean of Students, NUI Galway; Natalie Walsh, Director of Entrepreneurial Development, NUI Galway; and Aidan Corless, Liffey Trust. Credit: Aengus McMahon.

NUI Galway have announced the launch of a new entrepreneurial scholarship for undergraduate students.

The Séamus McDermott Entrepreneurial Scholarship, supported by the Liffey Trust, will run for an initial 10-year period.

The scholarship will be worth €9,000 to successful applicants over the duration of their time studying at NUI Galway.

It also aims to promote ideas of job creation, entrepreneurial development and education for life as first year undergrads wrap up the beginning of their third-level education.

First year undergraduates are eligible to apply for the scholarship now and the inaugural recipients will be announced in March 2022 following a selection process.

Prospective applicants must submit a statement of up to 1,000 words detailing their entrepreneurial efforts and how they have added financial, cultural, social or environmental value for others.

Both successful and unsuccessful ventures can be outlined in the document and can include work done alone or alongside others.

A number of applications will then be shortlisted at which point those who submitted them may be called for further interviews.

NUI Galway President Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh was delighted to announce the university’s new collaboration with the Liffey Trust.

“We welcome our new partnership with the Liffey Trust. A key strength of NUI Galway is our partnership with business, industry, government and civic society to nurture graduates that are civic, innovative and entrepreneurial.

The scholarship will sow the seeds to further enhance and support our vision for innovation, excellence and entrepreneurship in the region.”

The man the scholarship has been named for, Galway-native Dr Séamus McDermott, has helped start 300 small businesses.

He founded the Liffey Trust in 1984 in order to support entrepreneurship across Ireland. The Trust has helped over 200 enterprises create more than 800 jobs.

The organisation offers mentorship and support for Irish entrepreneurs as well as facilities like office space.

“We are delighted to broaden our scholarship portfolio to include the Séamus McDermott Entrepreneurial Scholarship,” Professor Michelle Millar, Dean of Students in NUI Galway, said.

“Our campus is filled with creative and innovative minds that this scholarship can make a real difference to.”

This represents the third scholarship of its kind named for Dr McDermott with NUI Galway joining Trinity College Dublin and University College Dublin in benefitting from the Liffey Trust’s support.

Further information for those interested in applying for the Séamus McDermott Entrepreneurial Scholarship can be found by getting into contact with IdeasLab via ideaslab@nuigalway.ie.