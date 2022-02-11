New job, who this?

There are first aid kits, starter lunch box kits, there are even kits for your very first hamster; I would only know that because I’ve recently been baptised into hamster motherhood, but why have we never heard of a new job starter kit? I’m not seeing any show of hands in the audience and that result is enough to see that it’s alien to the majority except after this article I hope you will know everything that you need to know about starter kits for a new job. Place your trust in me, I’ve just started a new job and these are my personal views, so let me help you out in what you need to prep for and the mindset you need to settle into. Let’s get started!

Say your goodbyes

Leaving a job that you’ve been with for three years proves to be tougher to leave than you think; a job you’ve poured your blood, sweat and tears into and the co-workers that became your family members. I knew I had to leave due to the workplace and my mental health not collaborating together and one should not have to walk into work every day with their anxiety through the roof. A notice should be given in good time and a private talk with your work family members should be held to say a temporary goodbye with a bounded promise to come back to visit.

Alphabetical back-up

Everyone is different in transitioning from one occupation to the next; some have no backup plan when they leave, others will have various securities that will be there to catch them. I had no backup plan, but after updating my CV that showed off more of my skills and abilities, it wasn’t long before I gained the confidence to apply to various jobs. There’s always a Plan A, B, C, D and the rest of the alphabet, the world is your oyster and you have to walk towards something that makes you happy, no one should block your path. Test the waters, apply for positions you never thought you would apply for!

Believe in yourself

When you leave a job that has knocked your confidence to a rock bottom level, it takes time to ease yourself back into a stable mindset. You need to view yourself as a valuable person who has your own unique skills, talents and abilities and you should never degrade yourself for not being successful in an interview or CV application, I believe that there is always an open vacancy out there that you will swipe across with time. My confidence is still shaky, but with it being my second week in my new job and new position, I feel my confidence bar-raising level by level with every passing day. New training, meeting new co-workers and getting to know the new everyday customers is resulting in a newfound sense of self-esteem and happiness.

Focus on me!

Listen to Ariana Grande’s song Focus and if you like it then please consider adding it to your Spotify playlist, but if not then no hard feelings. Focus is the one main thing to remember when entering into a new job. You’re tasked with new responsibilities, new tasks and new challenges and rising to meet them in your best possible state and mindset is of the utmost importance. Focus on one thing at a time and one thing only because your mind and body need to re-adjust to this new transition and overloading yourself can be a recipe for disaster. Be mindful of yourself during this new change. As a Libra, it is of the utmost importance that my scales are always balanced; level-headed is the most comfortable way to be while going to work, in work and outside of work. The best way to keep your focus and level-headedness is to take each thing as it comes, complete your task at hand in your own time and in an efficient time and if you’re worried about being “too slow”, there’s no such thing and with your new training you’ll be performing your tasks efficiently and quickly over time. Practice makes perfect.

One final thing; for those starting a new job or thinking about transitioning – you got this!