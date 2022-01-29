New Year, New Me?

Hi SIN SAYS,

I am having trouble coming up with long-term New Year’s resolutions and want to incorporate new habits into my daily routine that I will stick to. I find January and the beginning of a new year difficult as there is a lot of pressure to take on new hobbies and implement lifestyle changes. I want to hit long term goals regarding health, fitness and lifestyle rather than a quick fix. Do you have any advice or suggestions regarding resolutions?

Kind regards,

Seeking Inspiration

Hi Seeking Inspiration,

Thank you for getting in touch. The beginning of a new year can be overwhelming for many and while you may try to avoid them, resolutions are an integral part of a new year. Most people feel that they need to ‘detox’ after the weeks of eating and drinking that accompany Christmas and get into a better routine. People who have never set foot in a gym decide that January is the perfect time to begin their ‘fitness journey.’ The first week of January is when people decide to eat healthier, drink more water and take up new habits. I don’t think that New Year’s resolutions are necessarily a bad thing as people making the effort to enhance their daily lives is very positive.

However, despite one’s best intentions, many resolutions often come to a standstill a few weeks into the new year. In my opinion, consistency, patience and baby steps are key. You should consider that implementing daily habits and small lifestyle changes is like a marathon and not a sprint.

You will find that fitness and diet culture takes centre stage in January. If you find this content triggering, I highly recommend reducing your intake of social media or changing the people that you follow online. It is much easier said than done but try not to compare yourself to those online and try to focus on yourself and your own progress.

Rather than creating a long-winded list of resolutions, I would suggest picking three small resolutions that you can easily implement into your life and more importantly, stick to as the months go by.

Try to get your steps in every single day.

Read ten pages of a book before you go to sleep.

Establish solid morning and evening routines.

Limit your screen time.

Take up a new hobby – baking, skipping, sport, volunteering, meditation…

Establish a good skincare routine.

Drink more water.

Journal in the morning or the evening.

Stay on top of your college work.

Listen to more podcasts.

Choose who you spend your time with carefully.

Create a basic budget.

Prioritise sleep and rest.

Make your bed every single morning.

If you have never been to the gym, begin slowly and try to go twice a week.

Try to consume a nutritious diet but listen to your body and eat when you are hungry.

With an ongoing pandemic, it goes without saying that the last two years have taken its toll on everyone in different ways. Life has been challenging for many people so please take it easy and don’t take on more than you can handle. Whether you are going to start walking more, try Veganuary or aim to read 10 books this year, take it one day at a time and be kind to yourself. While January can be a fresh start to improve your life, prioritise yourself and what works for you. Wishing you all the best for 2022.

Kind regards,

SIN SAYS