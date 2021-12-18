BookSoc Competition Winner: ‘Artic Manoeuvres’ by Sorcha Gleeson

What a strange creature, the young boy thought. What a strange, beautiful creature.

He sat still. So still that he felt as if the great glaciers that carved and embellished this land were probably moving faster than him in that moment. He was time, suspended in the deep, white snow. He was the unmoving eyes of a dead person. He was an arctic fox, frozen through during hibernation, still as can be. He was not afraid though, he was enraptured. The sun sparked spectacularly of the polar bear’s shifting translucent coat and the animal looked almost like a second, white sun, stalking the tundra lands. Its body was powerful, he could tell, rippled with muscle and Winter fat. Stretching his arm, the boy flexed his own stringy bicep and felt a soft pang of envy. He clutched at his stomach grasping for any weight but found none. Sighing, he raised his eyes again and found the polar bear’s deep black eyes trained on him. The bear meandered towards him through the powdery snow and a sudden jolt of fear racked the boy from the inside out. Snow crunched under its mighty paws and air steamed as his warm breath met the cold, freezing wind. The stood face to face, sharing the same hot air until the bear turned and trod away slowly, its vast ribcage swaying and claws piercing the icy snowfall.

‘I saw a bear today,’ the boy whispered from within the warmth of his Igloo. ‘It was the most wonderous thing.’ His Father smiled back at him from within the safety of his frame. His mother was there too, her eyes wrinkled kindly under the strain of her easy smile and her dimples painting joy across her rosy cheeks. The boy touched the picture lightly and pushed away the tendrils of sadness that tickled his mind.

‘That’s nice,’ his father would have murmured absent-mindedly.

‘Did it make a dinner of you?’ His mother would have joked.

They had believed that the polar bears were gone, drowned beneath the melting ice or starved from a lack of fish stocks and hunting grounds. Well, he had seen one. He had really seen one… and it had chosen not to harm him.

Rising early the next morning, his father’s old fishing pole in hand, he set off towards the unsettled, churning sea. In the summer, he remembered, you could almost call the sea green. However, in Winter it as always black, void of colour and light, much like the sky. The boy liked it better. He imagined that sea monsters crawled and feasted within the watery depths under the mask of darkness. Massive serpentine eels perhaps, or warty, powerful octopi that pulled sailors’ ships deep down to their lairs where they would feast on their flesh. His favourite of these imagined creatures were mermaids, lovely one minute, teeth flashing and voices screaming the next. Mother had told him a story once, about a child who was stolen by a mermaid because they did not finish their kelp and tuna. The mermaid had been watching from beneath the ice and hated to see good food go to waste. He was still trying to figure out if this story was true or not, but nevertheless, he always cleared his plate.

He peered down into the murky waters as he fished, water sloshing and slapping against the ice’s edge on which he sat. He imagined these creatures and felt the comfortable solitude of the Arctic. It was Christmas Eve and yet, he was alone. The boy did not mind so much because he was surrounded by beauty, and his mind was occupied by the polar bear. Casting his eyes heavenwards, the stars sparkled brilliantly behind the shifting colours of the Northern Lights. Greens and blues reflected in his wide eyes as if two mighty snakes made of pure colour were courting in the night sky. Their scales, flashing and shimmering as they wove about each-other in a merry dance. The young boy’s heart skipped a beat as he realised that he needed not a Christmas tree adorned in Lights and baubles when Mother Nature herself smiled so fondly and graced him with this holiday display. The dark waters mirrored the display until an unexpected creature broke the water’s surface.

Two beady black eyes blinked at the boy from a white furry head. The Polar Bear rose through the water, dripping as streams of water poured from its mighty, broad back. It crawled onto the ice and dropped a fish on the astonished boy’s lap. Fear was replaced by shock, and hen thankfulness, for the white bear had fed him on a day when he needed it most, for there were scarcely any fish left in these waters. Stretching his hand slowly a first, and then with more confidence, the boy grazed the polar bears neck, then hugged it tightly as he cried into its glossy coat.

‘Thank you, you have saved me,’ he sobbed. ‘Ma, Da, the bear has saved me.’

They sat together like this for a while until dawn broke and their shadows silhouetted against the soft waves. The snow fall increased until it became a blizzard. The polar bear blinked his eyes against the killing cold and so, the boy led the polar bear back to his igloo for Christmas. They curled together in the igloo and the boy feasted on fish for the first time in weeks.

‘Look,’ he showed the bear, ‘my muscles already grow!’

The bear offered only a grunt in return.

Outside, the great fir trees shook in the raging polar gales and many, many miles away, the children of the world believed Santa worked from his workshop, preparing presents for those who had been good. One could not possibly say whether this was true or not, but one can hope, because who is to say that reality and imagination are not entirely the same thing.

Within the igloo, the boy and the bear fell asleep, drowsy in the newfound heat, and tired in the aching cold that found them anyways. They slept and slept and did not wake even as they sunk through the melting ice and into the icy waters below. They stayed wound together, lonely no more and not quite so fearful of the prospect of death, because it was something that they would now share together.

This story may be true, and it may not be true. Nevertheless, Christmas approaches, and Christmas is a time for companionship. It is a time for magic and imagination. It is also a time for reality, and as the New Year dawns, humanity will need to consider the future, and whether there will be Christmases in years to come. The earth cries and sometimes we must cry back.

