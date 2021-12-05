Final Year Diary

Niamh at the Christmas Market

Hello everyone it’s Niamh again. It has approached the time of year where you cannot step outside your student house without needing to jump over a pile of vomit. (Thank you to whoever that was.) Yes my friends it is in fact silly season. The Beer Tent is up, the ferris wheel is glowing and the ‘Late Late Toy Show’ is but a few sleeps away. While I whole heartedly agree that Christmas is in fact the most wonderful time of the year I can’t help but feel gloomy about the ever increasing list of assignments and deadlines piling up. Has anybody else been using Adele’s new album as the soundtrack to their anxiety fueled study sessions? No? Just me? Ok, we move.

Currently I have six essays, a choral conducting practical and a music listening test worth 40% of my grade to prepare for. *Insert Bo Burnham song here* It is overwhelming trying to juggle all of these deadlines, a part-time waitressing job and a social life all at once. However I am definitely not the only student going through this struggle, and if anyone out there has found the secret recipe to success please pass it on to me.

On a less gloomy note last week I had the absolute privilege of seeing both my housemate and boyfriend graduate from their respective courses. The pride I felt watching my boyfriend collect his degree was unmatched. The graduations gave us all a great excuse to get all glammed up in our suits and dresses and have a few “quiet ones.” It was a brilliant week of celebrating and catching up with friends. The morning after the night before was spent wandering aimlessly around the Christmas Market in search of anything that could cure us. We strategically steered clear of the Beer Tent on our endeavor, and to be honest with you, I think the Christmas Market itself was the cure for all of us. The soothing sound of Michael Bublé’s voice and the sweet smell of cinnamon sugar coated doughnuts was what we all needed.

The Galway Christmas Market is truly a magical place. It could make the gloomiest evening seem better. As the evenings grow shorter and dusk seems to creep in ever earlier each day, the Christmas market is a beacon of joy and Christmas cheer. The thoughts of celebrating exam season ending by having a drink in the Beer Tent and a laugh with friends will be enough to get me through the mountain of assignments.

Stay frosty folks and I’ll see you in 2022!

Niamh Connor