Mature student diary

Hello everybody! I hope all is well. I am busy this week with lots going on. I rely on my diary and my iPhone to get myself organized as it seems the projects are never-ending. I am doing a lot of interviews, editing and planning. I seem to be going from one interview to the next but my CV is starting to look pretty good.

Yesterday I was completely burned out and had to spend the afternoon resting. I feel a lot better today though. I usually go to sleep early and get up early as I find I get the best work done then. A lot of the time I am researching potential leads, writing up questions and then later following up on the interviews. Some of them are for radio and some are for a publication. When I have free time, I like to go for a walk or else listen to music. I am not really a television person as I am so used to reading in the evenings, I can’t really concentrate.

As you know I work weekends as a care assistant which can be rewarding but at times it is challenging. However, it works well around college, and I don’t need a car so for the moment I will stay with it. I am starting to think about next year as I will be in my final year in September. I wonder what the situation will be then, will we be in lectures in person or online? What about exams? Hmm, I will look back in a year and I will know then.

I live at home with my mum, and I have to say, I feel lucky. I rented for a long time, and I know full well how difficult it could be, with all the issues that can arise. It’s a bit weird not having exams this year as I know usually, I would be preparing and studying. I do miss English though as I am doing an English degree and I love writing essays. I think final year English will be mostly literature which I am really looking forward to! It will be nice to see my classmates in September for the final year and I do hope everyone is getting on okay. I have no other news until the next time, Aoife.