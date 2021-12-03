Christmas spirit on Netflix!

It’s time to take a break from Christmas shopping and clicking “Adding to Cart” and instead start adding some Netflix movies to your list for the upcoming Christmas season of 2021. There is no better feeling than lighting a fire, putting your feet up with some Christmas goodies in your lap and watching your personal favourite Christmas movies. Each and every one of us has our favourites, but a few recommendations never hurt anyone in that regard. It’s the season for spreading Christmas cheer after all, and what better way to do that than encouraging people to watch Christmas movies? Netflix is great for satisfying our needs when it comes to movies, but not all our favourites can be found there; Prime Video or a quick Youtube search can help us find more varieties too and retailers will also be selling popular Christmas movies too.

The Holiday (Netflix)

Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz star in this Christmas romance alongside Jude Law and Jack Black as two strangers from across the world take part in a house swap for two weeks. Amanda, a trailer maker in Los Angeles is looking to get away as a distraction from a recent break-up, while newspaper reporter, Iris in Surrey, England, has her house up on a house swap site, hoping she can catch a break somewhere from her failure of a love life. Packed with comedy and blossoming romance, this movie is sure to give you the holiday feels and the delicious taste of romance at Christmas time.

Deck The Halls (Netflix)

Danny DeVito stars in this festive movie as he and his family move into a new house with the main goal being that he wants to create a Christmas light display that will shine so bright that it can be seen from space, but his neighbour tries to sabotage his attempts as he feels his holiday celebrations are being upstaged and how he is quickly falling to the second most popular man in his town, DeVito’s character becoming the top popular man because of his bubbly personality and famous light display at his house.

Christmas with The Kranks (Prime Video)

Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis star as husband and wife in this Christmas movie. Luther and Nora Krank, Nora in particular loves to celebrate the Christmas season, but after Luther calculates how much they spend on Christmas the year previous he persuades Nora to spend the money so that they can both go on a cruise and skip Christmas. An important lesson is to be learned from this movie; that being kind to your neighbour, because you never know when you’ll need them for something important.

Home Alone

Unfortunately, there is no sign of this popular movie on Prime Video or Netflix yet, but it does play on the television during the winter season. A movie we have grown to love, one that makes us laugh and feel sympathy for a little boy who has been unknowingly left alone at home for Christmas with the threat of a burglary by two men, Kevin has to put his foot down and be brave to protect his home by setting up little traps using his own toys and household appliances and furniture. Who doesn’t love hearing the name “Kevin” being screamed in either delayed shock or annoyance?

The Grinch

In regards to Home Alone, this movie has not yet been released on Netflix or Amazon Prime, but the Christmas season has still yet to begin properly so we need to keep our eyes peeled for this movie title to appear online. For some of us, The Grinch acts as our spirit animal when Christmas is too early or when Christmas is here in general, but for many of us we can relate to the scene where he clutches his heart and says “I’m feeling…”