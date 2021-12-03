All I want for Christmas is a new playlist

Christmas season is fast approaching and that means Christmas songs are going to be blaring from speakers in retail stores, radio stations and the Christmas Market. A fan favourite is Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You”, but it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. There are some who are becoming tired of hearing the same repeated lyrics. Fear not, there are a hundred other Christmas songs that you can listen to and learn to love the lyrics before hating them in the future. Here are some classic and modern Christmas music recommendations:

Little Mix – The One I’ve Been Missing

One of the world’s most famous girl bands introduced us to their Christmas song in 2019 just in time for the December season. The lyrics speak to those specifically who are in long distance relationship or to those who haven’t been spending a lot of time with their significant other because maybe they are travelling because of work or for other reasons.

Ariana Grande – Santa Tell Me

You can never say no to listening to Ariana Grande especially when she’s singing about the presence of Santa Claus and wanting to find the love of her life. The pop icon also has her cover of “Last Christmas” if you fancy treating your playlist to that except in Ariana’s cover, she adds a bit of a twist to it with this specific cover making you want to get up and dance.

Kelly Clarkson – Underneath the Tree

This upbeat Christmas song is sure to add those extra Christmassy vibes to your winter season. The winning contestant of 2002’s American Idol released this Christmas tune in late 2013 just in time for 2013’s Christmas season. “You’re here, where you should be, snow is falling as the carollers sing”, what person wouldn’t want this catchy tune in their playlist.

Band Aid – Do They Know It’s Christmas

We’re taking it back to the 80s, 1984 to be exact. A song that pops its head out of the snow every Christmas time. Written by Bob Geldof, it was to raise money for the famine happening in Ethiopia and quickly climbed to the top Christmas hit for five weeks. Still a top Christmas song in 2021, this song is a must have for being part of your festive playlist.

Brenda Lee – Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree

We’re throwing it back all the way to 1958 when Lee gave us her Christmas banger of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and if you don’t have this as part of your playlist, then change that very quickly. One simply can’t put up their Christmas décor and Christmas tree without blaring this tune from their TV’s, phones or speakers.

Shakin’ Stevens – Merry Christmas Everyone

We’re kicking it back to another 80’s banger, 1985 to be exact, just one year after Band Aid’s “Do They Know It’s Christmas”. Since then, every year Stevens has come to visit us in his sleigh ride with reindeer, snow all around him as he sings us all a Merry Christmas. Another catchy tune to add to the Christmas playlist, you’ll be humming it to yourself as you do your Christmas shopping or wrapping some Christmas presents.