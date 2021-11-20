Skincare Review 101: Benefits of vitamin C

The powerful antioxidant vitamin C or scientifically, ascorbic acid, holds multiple benefits for general good health. One of those benefits is the promotion of healthy skin.

Eating foods rich in vitamin C such as citrus fruits is important, however it is unlikely that the nutrient will reach your skin directly. Many of us dream of glowing, plump and hydrated skin. There are many vitamin C skincare products that help with pigmentation and skin inflammation, brighten complexion and stimulate collagen which aids skin elasticity and hydration. Not to mention it has anti-aging properties!

I have found a few products that will help you step up your skincare game. Allow me to introduce you to a list of products that your skin will be forever grateful for.

When it comes to vitamin C serums, keep in mind the high concentration levels. It is recommended to follow up with a moisturiser. The prices range and most are on the more expensive side.

Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C Face Serum (30ml) brightens and diminishes dark spots without irritating the skin. This serum layers well with both moisturiser and makeup. Whenever my eyes catch the word non-comedogenic on a product, I instantly rank it above others. Non-comedogenic products will not clog your pores when applied, as a result preventing future breakouts. It is important to add that the serum is vegan and cruelty-free.

Holland & Barrett Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Acid Serum (30ml) will not break the bank. Why not hit the reset button and treat your skin to vitamin C with hyaluronic acid added? The extra moisture will benefit the skin’s natural glow while it reduces the appearance of fine lines.

Revolution Skincare Vitamin C Eye Cream (15ml) could save your undereyes! If you’ve been caught up with work lately, losing out on valuable sleep, treat your dark circles with this brightening eye cream. Allow the hyaluronic acid, avocado oil and squalene to hydrate while niacinamide can visibly even your skin tone.

Do Vitamin C face masks really work? I decided to see if I noticed any difference within a month. I chose the Garnier Fresh-Mix Brightening Face Sheet Mask with Vitamin C for Dull Uneven Skin (33g) because I liked the idea of mixing the dry algae tissue with the fresh mix of vitamin C acid. Three applications a week are advised to notice the skin become more radiant. Honestly, I did not want to spend so much on facemasks and continued using the mask twice a week. After using the mask for a month, I can confidently say that any dark spots started to fade. It can be an expensive process and thus I would recommend treating your skin when it needs that extra boost!

The list could not end without a good moisturiser. The Super Facialist Vitamin C+ Skin Defence Daily Moisturiser (75ml) aids with retexturising skin appearance and providing a smooth base for your makeup application. This range is suitable for all as it aims to give

results of healthy, youthful-looking skin. It is advised to use it every morning in upward movements. Take notice that the best results occur after a minimum of three weeks’ daily use.

There are so many products out there on the market. Ensure to shop around, read trusted reviews, and do patch tests before purchasing.