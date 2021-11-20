Have a question? Send it to SIN on editor.sin@gmail.com.

Hi SIN Says, Since restrictions have been lifted I have realised that I don’t actually have a lot of hobbies or interests to keep me busy outside of college work. I used to go out a lot with my friends but Galway night life has really changed in recent times. Do you have any advice in picking up new hobbies? Thanks, Bored Student

Hi Bored Student,

Thank you so much for getting in touch with us. Having extra-curricular hobbies and interests is a great way to unwind and relax after a day of work or college. College students can find picking up a new hobby quite daunting as we often don’t know where to start. It’s important to recognise that it’s never too late to pursue a new interest.

Luckily for you, NUI Galway has a wide range of clubs and societies available for students if you are looking to get involved in something on campus. All details are available on the NUI Galway website but keep your eyes pealed on the weekly Student Union newsletter for updates and events.

I would encourage you to try something you have never done before, be it playing a new sport, learning how to play an instrument, or putting your cooking skills to the test. Consider taking up something that you have always been afraid to do or something that might put you out of your comfort zone. For example, hiking, joining a book club, playing board games or journaling. Alternatively, if you can swim, Coldvember is currently taking place out in Salthill every day for the month of November and might be a great place to start. Remember that going out and having a few drinks with your friends in the evening is also considered a hobby. It is a chance to unwind and enjoy yourself, which is the most important thing.

Volunteering is an activity that should not be overlooked. It is a great opportunity to meet new people, educate yourself about the world around you and make a considerable difference within your community. Working as a volunteer is also thought to boost confidence and self esteem levels for those who participate. At NUI Galway, you may also be eligible for the ALIVE Certification after volunteering for a certain period of time. As December approaches, so does the opportunity to work with Christmas charities for the weeks ahead. With such a wide range of volunteer associations based in Galway and beyond, there will be something that appeals to you.

After countless lockdowns, many people have realised the value of having hobbies and interests. We all need something to do before or after a long day of college or work. A distraction from everyday life, hobbies are a great way to meet new people and explore your strengths. Having hobbies and interests to discuss is also a great addition to your CV.

So, join the gym, grab a friend for a walk or organise that road trip you’ve been thinking of. Try your best to get stuck in and try something new. Best of luck!





Kindest regards,

SIN SAYS