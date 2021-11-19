Project pan: October beauty bag review

Welcome back to another beauty bag review. I know that seeing October is a little weird but, rather than updating you guys about my make-up every week I decided that it would be best to have one piece at the end of each month to really capture the change. For those who have not seen my previous articles and have no clue what project panning is then let me explain.

Project panning is a challenge of sorts to help us use up our make-up and prevent spending too much on new make-up and forcing ourselves to get our money’s worth. I have been project panning for two years now as back in 2016 I used to be a make-up model for a local paper. We were sent a lot of make-up for free and a lot of it was either gifted or I bought some myself. Today I will share the empties, recycled and purged products of the last month and a bit.

Clinique high impact mascara – empty and replaced by Bad Gal Bang mascara

I really enjoyed this mascara but I was aware that it was drying up quite quickly. This was not the mascara’s fault but mine because I had received this as a gift about a Christmas or two ago and never touched it. Currently, I am enjoying the Bad Gal Bang mascara but I must say the wand is not my favourite. I find it chunky and difficult to manoeuvre. Although it does curl my lashes, it does not add as much volume and length as the Clinique mascara did for me.

Essence Million nude faces – 4 out of 10 shades used – recycled and replaced by Jeffree Star Conspiracy palette

I loved this palette as it was travel friendly and very comfortable. It had all the fall shades that one might need. However, my housemate was looking for make-up she could borrow from me for Halloween and that inspired me to go on a purge of decluttering. She really liked the palette and since it was not in poor condition, I offered it to her and a few others. I replaced the palette with the JSC Conspiracy and once again do not come for me for having JCS products as I believe in separating the make-up from the creator. So far, I am in love with the JCS palette. I even used it for my entire face and body look for my Halloween costume.

Smashbox Ablaze palette – no pans yet, 6 eyeshadow shades and 2 highlighters

This palette is not bad but I must say I don’t think it is very usable. The highlight shade is too dark for me. There is only one base colour while the rests are shimmers and dark tones. I think I will recycle this palette and offer it to my sister or aunt.

Catrice liquid Camouflage – empty- replaced by Chanel Correcteur Perfection Concealer

I was so sad when I used up the Catrice Liquid Camouflage as it was honestly amazing, a little drying, but amazing coverage. As I am on a low buy, I need to use up all the previously bought concealers and one of those was the Chanel. This is probably the most expensive concealer I own. It is exceptionally light in application and is particularly good at covering unpleasant dark circles.

Wet n Wild photo focus foundation – 2/3 used, alongside the Rituals Miricle lightweight foundation

I am using this foundation with a combination of the Rituals foundation as the Wet n Wild is very drying and settles into fine lines. The ritual formula is a little darker than my skin tone and is very dewy which helps them mix quite well and create a semi-matte warm pale tone.

Catrice 3D brow – both shades

I am happy with this affordable eyebrow product. It has two shades which are perfect if you want a little ombre effect or if you like mixing between light brows and dark. I do not think I will finish this soon as I am still digging on the surface.

Carter Beauty steadfast liquid liner pen – still miles to go

Yes, still using this one and guess what? I bought a back-up in Galway because they were on sale for one euro each. I could not pass this opportunity up.

Revolution Tropical Quench Essence Spray – Halfway there

I have had this spray for a year but I am not going to bin it just yet. I do not use the spray as often as most probably would but I am happy with the hydration this spray provides for the make-up.

The Ordinary – High Adherence Silicone Primer – newbie

I have really needed a primer as my skin is a textural disaster (taking care of that) and The Ordinary products work very well for me and my skin so it was an easy choice to make. So far I am delighted with how it performs. My skin looks smooth like a baby when I apply my make-up and that is all I wanted as texture freaks me out.

That is all for the month of October! Looking forward to what November will bring!