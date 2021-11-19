Mature Students’ Diary

Hi everyone, I hope you are all well. Now that the madness of Halloween is over it’s time for planning for Christmas! I am finding either I am busy or not busy at all. Today I am so busy. I was up last night doing a podcast which I am hoping will be broadcast on Flirt FM. The podcast is about music and poetry, mainly poetry from the romanticism era. You can tell how much I loved English and I am looking forward to final year next year. I am working on journalistic assignments all the time. I sometimes do journalism work with the Galway Advertiser.

I find I do my best work first thing in the morning, so I get up early and get it out of the way. I am loving seeing the Christmas stuff in the shops. My family say I am like Santa at Christmas, it’s my favorite time of year. I still have my weekend job which is going well. Excited about 2022 however as lots more projects will be unfolded! Now though it’s all under wraps.

A nice thing me, mum and my aunt are doing is staying in hotels. We do a little tour of hotels and have a nice evening meal and breakfast the next day. So, I am quite spoiled and very lucky I can live at home while at college. I have also gathered a following of almost 6,000 twitter followers so there are a few disgruntled heads who I have passed out like a lightning bolt!

I really do appreciate my connections in the journalism and music industry as without them, I don’t know where I would be. I hope to someday move back to Dublin to say hello to some of them again.

That’s all my news for the moment, speak soon! Aoife