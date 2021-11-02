Dining In Galway: Trieste Café & Wine Bar

Photos courtesy of trieste_galway

If you are looking for a new dining experience here in Galway, Trieste Café & Wine Bar is a terrific way to spend an evening out. Featuring a robust wine list with varietals from Portugal, Spain, Italy, Chile, New Zealand and of course France, it is not difficult to find the right wine for you. Trieste is a cute little wine bar located on Buttermilk Walk, just a minute from Shop Street. With both indoor and outdoor seating that includes overhead heaters and cosy blankets, Trieste makes for the perfect date night.

The husband-and-wife owners are gracious, kind and very helpful in guiding you through the wine list should your vino knowledge be lacking. Just opened in 2020, Trieste owners Kate and Barry Donovan were inspired by Northeastern Italian culture, and it shows in the wine bar’s décor. The interior is hip without flaunting it and the exterior is as European as it gets, as you sip wine in the lit shadows flickering against the stone walls of the Augustinian Church.

As any good wine bar should, Trieste has a variety of cheeses to pair with your wine selection. Whether you and your company of choice decide to order by the glass or share a bottle of wine, you will not be breaking the bank to do so. For less than €100 my date and I were able to both start with a glass of Prosecco (romantic raspberry and all), a bottle of red (I highly recommend the Douro from Portugal) and we shared a cheese and charcuterie board.

With a hefty amount of thinly sliced prosciutto, spicy chorizo, Jamón, and Salami accompanied by almonds, figs, grapes, honey, two jams and a variety of crackers this charcuterie board did not disappoint at €36.50 for two or €69.50 for four. Along with the meat and accoutrements, you can select four kinds of cheese that are included. We went with the Spanish Manchego, French Brie, Irish Cahill’s Chive Cheddar, and a St. Tola Ash goat cheese. If you are new to wine and cheese I recommend two soft and two hard, that way you can sample and try and find that perfect pairing with your wine.

With three reds and three whites by the glass, their wine list is budget-friendly. Or, if you are wanting to impress you can always order a bottle of the Moët & Chandon Champagne, which surely will make a statement.

There is also a sweet sharing plate with a selection of mini desserts, macaroons, mixed with fresh fruit, & berries at €12.50 for two and €24 for four. And of course, as any café has, espresso, cappuccinos, mochas, and hot chocolate just in case the wine hasn’t warmed you up enough.

If you are searching for an experience that is a bit slower and change of pace than the typical night out in Galway, Trieste is the perfect spot to sit down and enjoy the finer things in life.

