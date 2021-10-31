Get in loser, we’re going Halloweening!

The official day of the spooky season is upon us! It’s time to grab your to-do list, time is of the essence and there’s pumpkins that need carving! If you don’t have a Halloween to-do list then we need to change that or else…

Costume shopping

My friends, boyfriend and I are planning a trip to town on the week leading up to October 31st where we’re planning to go costume hunting. As a fellow Halloween fanatic, I already have my costume sorted and ready to go; Sam from Michael Dougherty’s movie Trick r’ Treat. One simply cannot go costume shopping without the help of a fellow Horror Connoisseur to give her opinion on what to wear and what scary make-up to test out. Take this as an opportunity to have some fun and get creative; try on a few Halloween masks, brainstorm together and possibly collaborate on a group or couples costume together. The list is endless with possibilities, but all-in-all you’re all having fun and getting into the spirit of Halloween. Don’t be afraid to let your spooky side come out.

Becoming the Candyman

No-one needs an excuse to buy sweeties and all things sugar, but Halloween is the one time a year where we all transform into the Candyman except we don’t go around with a hook for a hand and we aren’t out for revenge of any sort, we are simply handing out treats to little monsters and witches and ghosts. Supermarkets across Ireland are selling the widest range of sweets, crisps, chocolates and peanuts with the best Halloween promotions; grab what you can because you’ll need quite a bit for the large number of trick r’ treaters this year who will be making up for the lost time in Halloween 2020! Make a list of what you’d like to give out this year, but a popular idea is the Halloween goodie bags that you can make up yourself.

Pumpkin madness

Pumpkins, pumpkins, pumpkins everywhere. Pumpkin spiced lattes, pumpkin purees, pumpkin seeds, pumpkin granola, ghost pumpkins; we are living in a world of shades of orange. My Halloween bucket list has a new item added to the list: try a pumpkin spice latte. They’re all the craze during our cold Autumn season so it’ll be interesting if they live up to expectations. Another thing that is quite good is roasting pumpkin seeds in the oven or making pumpkin pie or soup, but as far as the reviews go the taste of pumpkin isn’t for everyone, but you must try everything once before you make your final judgement. Lastly, everyone must simply carve a pumpkin or seven for Halloween season and it would be best to buy them before October 31st because of the low supply last year in shops, but if you haven’t already, you might find them on sale today! A favourite tradition of mine is to sit out on my doorstep, preferably on a soft cushion with several pumpkins lined up for me to carve, knives and carving utensils spread out, my phone playing a Halloween playlist; it is my perfect setting to carve pumpkins.

I remember my friends collecting me from work recently and as I approached their car, I heard them shout out “Get in loser, we’re going Halloweening!” and I don’t think I’ve ever been so happy in my entire life, it’d make your little pumpkin heart burst with Halloween spirit.