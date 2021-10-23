Your guide to some spooky shows this Halloween

Spooky season is upon us, and Netflix never fails to keep us entertained. This October we have been blessed with some great new shows and the comeback of some of our favourites. Whether you plan to stay in once the easing of restrictions on the 22nd of October or go out, you’re bound to spend a good portion of it glued to Netflix on rainy days. Below I have gathered a few shows I personally recommend you watch this season!

Squid Game

This Korean drama has everyone on their toes. Not only is it extremely entertaining it is also a banger for songs and interesting game night ideas (minus the gore of course). It has eight episodes of pure excitement, and you are bound to cry at least once and feel as though the world is not too far off from something like Squid Game happening in real life. The series is available in both dubbed and subbed formats.

Maid

Another eight-episode banger of a series that has only recently shone through on Netflix with its first-ever season. The show is about a single mother named Alex who turns to housekeeping to make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy. The show is very touching but also super eerie which keeps you on your toes!

You, Season 3

Need I say more? This show has been a fan favourite ever since its first season with the murderous yet somehow charming Joe who is overly obsessed with falling in love. In the third season, we see Joe and Love as a married couple and are now parents to their first child. Last season we found out that Love is just as unstable as Joe which should have made him happy but instead frightened him. So far, the trailer is giving us many promises for yet another exciting season.

Midnight Mass

This is a series all about the arrival of a charismatic priest bringing miracles, mysteries and renewed religious fervour to a dying town. It is a seven-episode season which is very well received so far and many praise it for its creativity and gloom. I am excited to start watching it. The trailer is what got me hooked!

American Horror Story

This is great no matter what season you choose. I’m not too sure which seasons are available on Netflix right now, but it should be up to season eight. You can watch any one of them that you feel is a fit, I personally recommend the first and second season as I found them particularly frightening and entertaining.

Hope you enjoyed my suggestions and I wish you happy watching!