Halloween on Netflix

The spooky season has now unleashed its wrath upon us and we’re being surrounded by Halloween décor, pumpkins and new horror picks on Netflix. Speaking of that, here are a few recommendations that will be sure to get you in a spooky mood for Halloween 2021. Grab your popcorn and drinks and settle down for a night of horror!

The Halloween Franchise

From the brilliant mind of John Carpenter came the infamous and still widely popular movie of Halloween that showed us the birth of notorious slasher Michael Myers. The franchise was added to Netflix at the beginning of October – talk about perfect timing!

Witness the wrath of Haddonfield’s most dangerous resident as he unleashes hell on to the small town on October 31 through the various movies of the Halloween timeline. Make this a preparation for the upcoming new Halloween Kills which hit cinema screens on Friday October 15.

Candyman (1992)

Director Bernard Rose made our skin crawl with goosebumps with his urban legend of the Candyman that originated in Cabrini Green in Chicago. A score that will make you feel uneasy quicker than you can say “Candyman” in the mirror five times and a storyline that keeps us on the edge of our seat, this movie serves as a perfect platter of candy that will feed into your desire to be scared for this month of October.

Say his name in the mirror five times, we dare you!

Hubie Halloween (2020)

Halloween 2020 was stolen from us by the Covid-19 pandemic with a no trick-or-treating rule, no Halloween parties and the closure of scare attractions around Ireland. However, director Steve Brill brought us Hubie Halloween starring Adam Sandler that let us celebrate the spooky holiday from the comfort of our own homes.

As usual, Sandler brings on the comedy in this family film and for a lot of us acts as our spirit animal during the Halloween season!

Ghostbusters (1984)

If there’s something strange underneath your bed, who you going to call? Ghostbusters!

We know the tune off by heart now and have grown to love it since its release. Director Ivan Reitman brought us this spooky treat of a movie with fan favourites Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray as they assemble a team together to bust ghosts in style!

A Halloween classic, this movie is sure to bring tonnes of slime, laughs and a well-earned dose of melted marshmallows!

13 Ghosts (2001)

Steve Beck, director of the popular 13 Ghosts really brought a whole new idea to the world of the supernatural and how to trap ghosts in an astounding glass house.

However keeping these thirteen ghosts has a secret hidden agenda behind it that reveals itself throughout the film’s climax. You’ll never see it coming unless you put on those special glasses that’ll open your sights to things you didn’t even know existed.

Glass houses are really beautiful, that is something that can’t be denied, however, if they have barrier spells on the glass walls of the basement, it would be smart to get out… straightaway!

Slasher (2019)

Directed by Aaron Martin, this horror anthology brings the gore, the suspense and did we mention the gore?

Four seasons, each starting off with a masked killer who wreaks havoc upon their first of many victims. The first season focuses on the story in a town called Waterbury as a killer by the name of The Executioner targets locals.

The second season titled The Guilty Party speaks for itself, it doesn’t matter how hard you try to hide a dark secret, it will always come out in the end.

Season 3 titled Solstice takes place in the summer solstice time as hell is unleashed on a group of neighbours.

Finally, Season 4 titled Flesh and Blood focuses on a wealthy family who has to compete in a series of twisted games.