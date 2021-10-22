Offseason turmoil could see Simmons-Philly split

Ben Simmons slam-dunking for the 76ers in a 2019 game against theWashington Wizards. Photo: by All Pro Reels, Creative Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Ever since being the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has never been too far away from the spotlight.

The LSU alumnus’ didn’t see the court at all in his first year in the NBA due to a fractured metatarsal. He would end up controversially winning the NBA Rookie of the Year for the 2017-2018 season despite having a year in the Sixer organisation under his belt.

Now going into his sixth season as a pro, the Melbourne-born forward’s ability to shoot the ball has been called into question and has only been highlighted by the 76ers disappointing second round exit to the Atlanta Hawks in this year’s playoffs.

The former Montverde Academy sensation shot a mere 33% from the free-throw line against the Hawks, putting him up amongst some of the worst free-throw performances in league history.

Despite being a three-time All Star, an excellent playmaker and one of the league’s best defenders, the versatile Simmons has been devalued at times by the Philly fan base leading to the twenty-five-year-old wanting a change of scenery.

Whilst having four years left on his contract, valuing close to $150 Million, Simmons has stated that he has no interest in playing for the Eastern Conference side despite the appeal of teammates Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris.

Philadelphia have held firm over the course of the offseason and have stated that they want Ben Simmons as part of their franchise going forward. Simmons, who at the time of writing is not expected to show up to training camp, thinks differently.

Simmons, who is signed to Klutch Sports, whom also represent LeBron James and other perennial All-Stars, has been linked most recently with the Golden State Warriors.

The fit seems to be a viable solution to Simmons’s shooting struggles as his lack of a jump-shot could be hidden by the fact he would have the best shooting pairing in NBA history in his back court in the form of Stephen Curry and the returning Klay Thompson.

A key factor of this potential fit is the similarity between Ben Simmons and aging Warriors big-man Draymond Green. Simmons seems like a ready-made replacement for the former Defensive Player of the Year and could thrive in Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr’s system as the primary ball handler.

Only time will ultimately tell whether or not Ben Simmons can complete “The Process” and bring the City of Brotherly Love its first NBA title since 1983. For now it appears that his future could lie beyond Philadelphia in pastures new.