Galway Poet releases new poetry book that deals with hard-hitting themes

Galway poet, Danielle Holian, has released her third poetry book entitled Surviving You with a focus on mental health, love, heartbreak, trauma and everything in between.

Danielle is a Tuam-born poet who has been writing since her days in secondary school. She’s now focusing her writing skills on telling a story through poetry in her honest and vulnerable new book.

“Writing my third poetry book, Surviving You, the inspiration for this was many things in my life from mental health, love, loss, and trauma,” Danielle explained. “Writing for me is like therapy – and I feel anything I write allows me to process and heal at my own pace.”

Surviving You is broken up into four sections, each detailing that part of Danielle’s journey. The Breaking is the first section of the book and starts off with a compelling poem about bullying, depression and learning to love yourself, truly fitting with Danielle’s intended themes of the book.

The last section of the novel is called ‘The Making’ and Danielle explained how this part was her favourite. “I love the end chapter titled ‘The Making’ as it includes poetry of where I am today with a positive outlook on my life. Looking through this part for a ‘favourite poem’ is difficult so I would have to say the entire chapter.”

Danielle believes there’s something for everyone in her book and hopes people won’t be afraid to dive in and give her a chance.

“For all my books I want people to go into the read with an open heart and open eyes to find themselves in whichever story seems fitting. I don’t expect someone to resonate with every part of my books, but I feel there’s something for everyone once they give my work a chance,“ she said.

“I tread carefully writing about hard-hitting topics, as well as letting others know these are my stories in my words. I write for the hearts that need mending, the voices that need to be heard, and the souls that need healing.”

If Surviving You sounds like your cup of tea, then you can buy her book in several online bookstores like Amazon and Book Depository.