Hot Releases to listen to

‘Lead by Example’ by Ramson Badbonez.

The long established rapper of the UK hip hop scene has swapped the mic for the mixing desk and just released his explosive new album “Lead by Example” through New Dawn Records on Friday August 27.

Featuring many heavyweights of hip hop from the USA, UK and Canada such as DJ Miracle, Ruste Juxx, Chima Anya and Tru Trilla, they deliver the highest standard lyricism, compelling rhymes and slick wordplay.

‘Donda’ by Kanye West

The tenth studio album by American rapper and producer was released on August 29 by GOOD Music and Def Jam Recordings. This highly personal work is named after his mother Dr. Donda C. West, and it touches on how his mother and his faith have moulded him. The hip-hop veteran gives once again a refreshing twist to mainstream rap. He covers issues such as spirituality, mental health, family relations and vulnerability in a musical sphere.

‘Certified Lover Boy’ by Drake

Certified Lover Boy is the sixth studio album by Canadian rapper Drake. It was released on September 3 through OVO Sound and Republic Records. It’s well-produced, like all of Drake’s albums, and easily likable. The collaboration for this album are outstandingly good with artists such as Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Future, Young Thug, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and Kid Cudi featuring on the album.

Certified Lover Boy is the kind of album that is not looking for the number one spot on the charts for a few weeks, but rather stays with you and you love more and more over time.

‘Voyage’ by ABBA

The first two singles from the album “Voyage” by the iconic Swedish band it ‘I Still Have Faith in You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ and are available to stream right now. The full album, featuring 8 new songs, will be released on November 5.

Along with their long-waited comeback, a concert in a custom-built arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park London, is also planned.

‘Simple’ by Fia Moon

The upbeat track ,released on August 20, is the latest from the Irish pop singer-songwriter, who explores the complexities of relationships and life.

“I’ve always been fascinated by the fact that two people can be in the same situation but experience it through a completely different lens because of their mindset. This song really is an exploration of that and wishing I was able switch to a less complicated frame of mind, wishing things would be more simple.”