A basic guide to fashion

Okay everybody, listen up because we need to talk. I have noticed something about the typical Galway lad, and the people who slowly become Galway lads. Shorts. What is with all the shorts being worn? It is September, in Ireland. It is freezing cold, and the temperature is only dropping. I have seen the goosebumps on your legs, what is the logic behind this? Do you want to be cold? Is it some type of endurance test?

As I was writing this article, I decided that I would test a theory; to sit by the Galway Yellow sculpture (aka The Big Yellow Thing) for one hour and count the number of people who walked by wearing shorts in freezing temperatures. A total of 23 people in shorts walked past.

In a world where a cough can send a crowd into mass hysteria, why are people risking catching a common cold for the sake of fashion?

I feel like it is my responsibility to tell you that there are other options in the wardrobe apart from shorts and a t-shirt. You can stay warm and still look fashionable. I am here to walk you through the fashion basics without making it too complicated.

An anchor in your wardrobe should be a comfortable pair of trousers that you can sport with many different shirts and t-shirts, giving you a diverse closet with many outfits. These can be jeans, chinos, or joggers: they are your staples.

Another must have in your wardrobe is the three basic tops. A nice shirt, a sports jersey, and a comfortable polo top. These shirts can make you look smart and classy for the everyday. They can be worn year-round as they are warm in the winter and still light and breathable enough in the summer. You can always add a light jacket for that springtime breeze.

Speaking of jackets, here is what you need to know about yours. A warm winter coat is a must, because let’s face it, this is Ireland. Coats are needed year-round. Sport coats and bomber jackets are classics, they are comfortable and suit most to all body types. These can be paired with almost any outfit and look fabulous.

Overall, the most important part about choosing your wardrobe is that you feel confident and comfortable in your clothes. If shorts and a t-shirt are your thing, go enjoy the cold, if you decide to accentuate your features with some gold eyeliner (best suited to brown eyes), knock yourself out, if you decide to wear a full suit to class, bet the farm. Your confidence and happiness are by far the most important part of your wardrobe.

