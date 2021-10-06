Café crawl

The Secret Garden

Take a trip down Shop Street, down past Monroe’s and stumble upon The Secret Garden café located on William Street. This café has grown to be the love of one’s life from locals to students to tourists who visit Galway. The café offers over 100 types of tea that come from all over the world so if you’re a tea fanatic then this place should be on your bucket list. Upon visiting it myself, I was seated comfortably among cushions in a little secluded area where I could appreciate the handmade furniture and the artwork from local artists. The visit is also worthwhile if you’re a lover of cats; the resident cat wanders around saying hello to every new and familiar stranger.